Skewed priorities

Our politicians, while in power, are fond of launching projects that get them popularity. Such projects are for mere show and are either entirely abandoned by the succeeding government or completed at a monumental cost from taxpayers’ money. These projects also require a continuous flow of money to keep them going. Despite this, people in power focus on them at the expense of other critical projects that need attention. For example, with the exception of the motorways, most of the highways in the country are in a dire need of maintenance and upgrade. Recently, the Supreme Court observed that the Quetta-Karachi highway needed urgent improvement.

Our leaders should be more pragmatic in setting up projects of national development. Instead of focusing all the money and attention on a few projects, a more judicious approach is urgently needed to improve infrastructure across the country.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad