 
Saturday October 16, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

On the wrong track

Newspost
October 16, 2021

On the one hand, the incumbent government is eagerly working to implement the Single National Curriculum (SNC) in the country. On the other, residents of Pakistan’s largest province – Balochistan – are still deprived of basic schooling. This is a strange situation, and one is compelled to ask: is implementing the SNC more important than providing basic education to all citizens of the country?

The answer is obvious. It is also a fact that the literacy rate of Pakistan in general and Balochistan in particular is shockingly low at a mere 60 percent and 46 percent respectively. The government should focus on the provision of basic education to all citizens before it works on any other reforms.

Hunzla kakar

Zhob

More From Newspost
More From Latest