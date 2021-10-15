 
Friday October 15, 2021
More humanitarian aid dispatched to Afghanistan

Peshawar
Ashrafuddin Pirzada
October 15, 2021

LANDIKOTAL: The Customs Healthcare Society with the collaboration of Pakistan’s Customs on Thursday sent 16 truckloads of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan via the Torkham border.

A ceremony was arranged at the Torkham border where Federal Tax Ombudsman Asif Mehmood Jah was the chief guest.

Civil and military officials attended the function. Among them were Tariq Huda Ahmad Raza, Amjadur Rehman and Lt-Colonel Jaffar.

Pakistan’s consul in Jalalabad, Abid Khan, Afghan business attache in Peshawar and border officials were there as well.

Abidullah said that around 0.7 million Afghan citizens had been internally displaced after the recent turmoil. He said world communities did not help Afghans in these times of crisis while Pakistan extended them full support.

