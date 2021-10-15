Dr Nasir Jamal named University of Swabi VC

PESHAWAR: Prof Dr Nasir Jamal Khattak was on Thursday appointed vice-chancellor of the University of Swabi for three years, putting an end to a 15 months-long wait.
The office had fallen vacant in July 2020 when the then vice-chancellor Dr Imtiaz Ali Khan completed his tenure.
Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Syed Mukarram Shah was made the acting vice-chancellor of the university who managed the university affairs for 15 months.
In December 2020, Dr Shahid Mehmood Baig was named the vice-chancellor of the university as he was on the top of the list of three candidates recommended by the academic and search committee.
MANSEHRA: Former provincial minister Shahzada Gustasap Khan, who had quitted the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf over the...
ABBOTTABAD: The prize distribution ceremony under the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme was arranged at...
PESHAWAR: The centralised admission test for admissions to various disciplines of allied health sciences under the...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that uniform development of the province, including Swat valley, was...
CHARSADDA: A number of shopkeepers and traders were arrested for resisting the grand operation launched by the local...
PESHAWAR: UNDP Pakistan with support from the European Union Thursday organized a consultative session here to...