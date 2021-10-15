Dr Nasir Jamal named University of Swabi VC

PESHAWAR: Prof Dr Nasir Jamal Khattak was on Thursday appointed vice-chancellor of the University of Swabi for three years, putting an end to a 15 months-long wait.

The office had fallen vacant in July 2020 when the then vice-chancellor Dr Imtiaz Ali Khan completed his tenure.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Syed Mukarram Shah was made the acting vice-chancellor of the university who managed the university affairs for 15 months.

In December 2020, Dr Shahid Mehmood Baig was named the vice-chancellor of the university as he was on the top of the list of three candidates recommended by the academic and search committee.