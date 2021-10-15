Good suggestion

This refers to the letters ‘In memoriam’ by Mukhtar Ahmed and Syed Ali Musa Zaidi (October11). The idea in the letters that Pakistan Post should issue a commemorative postage stamp in honour of Dr A Q Khan is a good one.

Undoubtedly Pakistan has lost a fine man. Dr Khan’s unprecedented services in the area of nuclear technology for the ultimate defence of Pakistan are unforgettable. Had Pakistan not conducted its nuclear test in 1998, our enemies would have taken no time in attacking us.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad