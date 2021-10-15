Banking customers get Rs465.69mln relief

KARACHI: The banking mohtasib Pakistan provided monetary relief amounting to Rs465.69 million to the banking customers by disposing of 24,326 complaints in the first nine months of 2021, a statement said on Thursday.

“There is no letup in the number of complaints being lodged against commercial banks with the banking mohtasib as 27,596 new complaints, including 16,716 from Prime Minister’s Portal, were received from 1st January to 30th September, 2021,” it said.

There has been a 45 percent increase in the number of complaints lodged with the banking mohtasib against commercial banks in January-September as against the same period of the last year when 19,028 complaints were filed.

Banking Mohtasib Pakistan, Muhammad Kamran Shehzad has reiterated his plea that the customers should not disclose their personal and financial information to any third person.

It should be pointed out here that out of 24,326 complaints, 24,032 (99 percent) complaints were resolved amicably while 294 (1 percent) complaints required resolution through formal orders.