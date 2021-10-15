Banking customers get Rs465.69mln relief

KARACHI: The banking mohtasib Pakistan provided monetary relief amounting to Rs465.69 million to the banking customers by disposing of 24,326 complaints in the first nine months of 2021, a statement said on Thursday.
“There is no letup in the number of complaints being lodged against commercial banks with the banking mohtasib as 27,596 new complaints, including 16,716 from Prime Minister’s Portal, were received from 1st January to 30th September, 2021,” it said.
There has been a 45 percent increase in the number of complaints lodged with the banking mohtasib against commercial banks in January-September as against the same period of the last year when 19,028 complaints were filed.
Banking Mohtasib Pakistan, Muhammad Kamran Shehzad has reiterated his plea that the customers should not disclose their personal and financial information to any third person.
It should be pointed out here that out of 24,326 complaints, 24,032 (99 percent) complaints were resolved amicably while 294 (1 percent) complaints required resolution through formal orders.
New York: Wayne Sosin of Worksman Cycles says he has tried everything since the pandemic began to find a way to make...
KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday said banks will observe extended hours on Friday to facilitate collection...
KARACHI: Meezan Bank profit increased 8.7 percent to Rs6.958 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2021,...
KARACHI: Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited celebrated the climate week at the Pakistan Pavilion of Expo 2020 in...
KARACH: JS Bank has partnered with Home Matters, one of the UAE’s top mortgage brokers, to set a benchmark for the...
KARACHI: Gold price in local market gained Rs2,300 to close at Rs119,000/tola on Thursday.According to the data...