Ombudsman office termed vital for transparency

LAHORE : Ombudsman Punjab Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan has said the institution of the ombudsman is very important to ensure institutional transparency, the supremacy of merit-based system, and good governance in the society.

It is important to note that public trust in government institutions is enhanced due to the effective role and monitoring of the office of Ombudsman Punjab. As a result, provision of free and prompt relief to the common man has been ensured. It is satisfying that a financial relief of more than Rs830 million has been provided from January 1, 2020, to September 2021, to various complainants while more than 1,000 kanals and 11 marla land has also been retrieved in various districts of the province, having a total value of more than Rs390 million. In his message issued on Wednesday on the eve of Ombuds Day 2021, the Ombudsman Punjab Major (R) Azam Suleman said public complaints were being dealt with by this office in 30 days while financial matters are decided in a period of 45 days. Similarly, the district advisers of Ombudsman Punjab were ensuring redress of public complaints in the respective tehsils along with performing duties in their districts. The people could also submit their applications online along with submitting complaints on plain paper, he added.