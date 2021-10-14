KP to launch plan to produce dairy products, meat and poultry

PESHAWAR: The KP government has decided to launch a special programme to produce dairy products, meat and poultry for commercial purposes.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took the decision while chairing a meeting of the Agriculture and Livestock Department here on Tuesday, said a handout.

Senior Member Board of Revenue Syed Zafar Ali Shah, relevant administrative secretaries and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting reviewed progress made so far on the implementation of the Agriculture Transformation Plan.

He directed the Agriculture Department to devise a comprehensive and workable plan to this end within one month.

The chief minister directed the officials to develop an action plan for the execution of the programme to produce dairy products, meat and poultry at a larger scale.

He said the provincial government would provide all required sources for the purpose.

The chief minister said the provincial government would provide financial assistance to the people associated with the livestock sector to boost meat, poultry and other dairy products for commercial purposes.

Mahmood Khan directed the officials to come up with proposals for the programme for establishing disease-free zones in feasible districts of the province to protect cattle from foot-and-mouth disease.

He directed them to design a strategy for effective marketing of trout fish, dairy products, poultry and meat in other provinces and abroad as well.

Mahmood Khan stated that there was huge potential for agriculture in south districts and for horticulture and livestock in northern districts of the province which needed to be explored to boost the economy of the province and create job opportunities for its people.

The meeting was briefed about the progress on the Agriculture Transformation Plan.