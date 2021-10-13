Pakistan unlikely to send Sanjrani to attend function in India

ISLAMABAD: It is highly unlikely that Pakistan will accept an invitation from India for Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to attend a function in India on invitation of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

When a senior official, through which foreign invitations are routed, was asked if Pakistan had accepted the invite responded with a terse, “No”. When asked again if Pakistan had informed India about its decision, replied, “I am not aware of any reply”.

Sadiq Sanjrani was invited to attend the centenary celebrations of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Birla has written a letter to Sanjrani, stating that "It would be an honour for you to attend the 100th anniversary of the PAC which is the oldest parliamentary committee in India".

The letter further adds that President Ram Noth Govind will inaugurate the event, while Prime Minister Modi would also deliver a speech. While a formal response or acknowledgement of the letter is awaited from Pakistan’s Senate Secretariat, it is not unusual for the two sides to meet in each other’s countries for different events.

Lately, a three member Indian army team was in Pakistan to attend the Joint Anti- Terror Exercise, under SCO at the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi.