Pervaiz Malik laid to rest

LAHORE : The funeral prayers for PMLN Lahore President and MNA Pervaiz Malik was offered at a cricket ground adjacent to his residence in Gulberg here Tuesday. The funeral prayer was led by Maulana Fazlur Rahim, head of Jamia Ashrafia. Later, Pervaiz Malik was laid to rest in Miani Sahib Graveyard. PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif, Ahsan Iqbal, MNA Kh Asif, PMLN Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, Azam Nazir Tarar, Kh Ahmad Hassan, MPA Kh Imran Nazir, Saif-ul-Muluk Khokhar, National Assembly former Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Attaullah Tarar, Waheed Gul, Swati Khan, Bilal Yasin, Ch Shahbaz, Misbah-ur-Rehman, other political and social personalities, party workers and citizens participated in the Namaz-e-Janaza.
Maryam condoles: PMLN central vice-president Maryam Nawaz visited the family of PMLN’s Lahore president late Pervaiz Malik here Tuesday. She met with the family and expressed her condolences over the demise of Pervaiz Malik.
