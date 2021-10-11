Condolences offered on AQ Khan’s death

LAHORE:The Palestine Foundation Pakistan expressed sorrow over the sad demise of renowned scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

The central patron members of Palestine Foundation Pakistan, including Muslim Pervez of Jamaat-e-Islami, former members of Sindh Assembly Mahfooz Yar Khan, Major (retd) Qamar Abbas, Allama Baqir Zaidi of Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen, Israr Abbasi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Iram Butt, Arshad Naqvi , Faisal Sheikh, Pir Azhar Hamdani of PMLN, Tariq Hassan of PML-Q, Younis Buneri of Awami National Party, Maulana Umar Sadiq of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), Allama Qazi Ahmad of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan, Noorani, Matloob Awan Qadri of All Pakistan Sunni Tehreek, Naeem Qureshi of Karachi Bar, Amir Warraich, Karamat Ali of PILER and Secretary General of Palestine Foundation Pakistan Dr Sabir Abu Maryam, offered their condolences on the demise of Mohsin Pakistan Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. They said Dr Abdul Qadir was a great asset to the beloved homeland. Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan's services will always be remembered. Dr Abdul Qadir served not only Pakistan but also the world of Islam. They said Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was an ideal man. According to them, Dr Abdul Qadir was, in fact, the ambassador of Pakistan and the world of Islam. “Today, Pakistan has lost a great personality and a national hero,” they said.