Raja wants domestic cricketers to focus on game

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja wants the domestic cricketers to focus entirely on the game and let the administrative work to the administration.
Raja on Sunday interacted with domestic cricketers featuring in the National T20. He assured them that his administration will look after their wellbeing and create more opportunities for them to grow as professional cricketers.
“With the domestic contracts significantly enhanced, you don’t have to wait to play at the international level to secure and safeguard your future. In return, I ask you to give your best, and to improve your skills and fitness,” he said.
