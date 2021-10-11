PPP protest price-hike

LAKKI MARWAT: The activists of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) took out a rally in Serai Naurang Tehsil against the price-hike on Sunday.
Led by the District President Iqbal Hussain Advocate, the office-bearers, including District General Secretary Qismatullah Marwat, District Senior vice- president Javed Iqbal Advocate, People’s Lawyers Forum Senior Vice-President Obaidullah Shah Advocate, Tehsil President Lakki Nisar Ahmad Khan, Tehsil President Sarai Naurang Salman Khattak, Tariq and other party workers staged protest against the sky-rocketing petroleum products.
Speaking on the occasion, the speakers condemned the government for depriving youths instead of creating job opportunities for the youths.
They said that a layman was worried about his survival and would be compelled to take extreme steps.
PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl provincial president Maulana Ataur Rahman on Sunday condemned the flawed policies...
NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak on Sunday said the prevailing inflation was the result of the...
PESHAWAR: A noted medical consultant, Prof Dr Nurul Iman, was elected as chairman of the Board of Governors of Qazi...
PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Dr Abdul...
PESHAWAR: There seems no end to the sufferings of the owners of private medical colleges as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
KHAR: A police constable sustained injuries when unknown miscreants opened fire on the police post in Haji Lawang area...