PPP protest price-hike

LAKKI MARWAT: The activists of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) took out a rally in Serai Naurang Tehsil against the price-hike on Sunday.

Led by the District President Iqbal Hussain Advocate, the office-bearers, including District General Secretary Qismatullah Marwat, District Senior vice- president Javed Iqbal Advocate, People’s Lawyers Forum Senior Vice-President Obaidullah Shah Advocate, Tehsil President Lakki Nisar Ahmad Khan, Tehsil President Sarai Naurang Salman Khattak, Tariq and other party workers staged protest against the sky-rocketing petroleum products.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers condemned the government for depriving youths instead of creating job opportunities for the youths.

They said that a layman was worried about his survival and would be compelled to take extreme steps.