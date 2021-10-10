ACE reclaims over 4,648-kanal state land

LAHORE : Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Director General Gohar Nafees on Wednesday issued performance report of September of the Punjab's premier anti-corruption agency.

According to the report, ACE retrieved 4,648 kanal and 14 marlla of state land from illegal occupants across Punjab. The estimated value of the land is said to be Rs1307.82million. The ACE recovered 13.9 million in cash directly and 980.13 million indirectly for other departments and deposited the same to the public exchequer. Total recoveries at the end of September 2021 stood at Rs2301.85million.

In total, ACE received 3,142 complaints of corruption across Punjab out of which 2,544 were disposed of. It conducted 26 trap raids. It arrested 166 accused. Around 567 new inquiries were initiated and 535 were disposed of. Moreover, 107 cases of corruption were registered and 118 were disposed of across Punjab. Seven persons in various cases of corruption were also convicted by the anti-corruption courts. ACE DG M Gohar Nafees termed the last month's performance excellent and praised the efforts of the ACE officers.