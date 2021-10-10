Covid-19 claims four more lives, infects 163 others in Sindh

The novel coronavirus claimed four more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 7,484. The fatality rate of the infectious disease was in the province was constituted to be 1.6 per cent.

A total of 4,323 tests were conducted, after which 163 new cases were reported, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Saturday.

So far 6,127,751 tests had been conducted against which 461,587 cases were diagnosed. Of them 93.8 per cent or 432,784 patients had recovered, including 212 overnight.

The chief minister said that 21,319 patients were under treatment, of whom 21,010 were in home isolation, 29 at isolation centres, 280 at different hospitals and 19 on ventilators.

Shah explained that out of the 163 new cases, 87 were detected from Karachi: 48 from District East, 12 from District South, 11 from District Korangi, seven from District Malir, six from District Central and three from District West.

Tharparkar reported 23 cases, Tando Muhammad Khan 13, Umerkot nine, Hyderabad eight, Badin four, Khairpur three, Larkana two, Jamshoro, Kashmore, Mirpurkhas and Sanghar one each.