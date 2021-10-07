Several injured in US school shooting

HOUSTON: The police in Texas on Wednesday said they were responding to a shooting at a high school in the city of Arlington, with local officials confirming several people had been injured.
"We are on the scene of a shooting at the Timberview High School," the Arlington Police Department said in a tweet.
Mayor Jim Ross told local media at least two people have been injured. They are actively looking to apprehend the suspect.
