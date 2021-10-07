 
Thursday October 07, 2021
Several injured in US school shooting

October 07, 2021
HOUSTON: The police in Texas on Wednesday said they were responding to a shooting at a high school in the city of Arlington, with local officials confirming several people had been injured.

"We are on the scene of a shooting at the Timberview High School," the Arlington Police Department said in a tweet.

Mayor Jim Ross told local media at least two people have been injured. They are actively looking to apprehend the suspect.

