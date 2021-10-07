Body of female social activist recovered

SUKKUR: The body of a social activist, Roshan Rajper, who had gone missing, has been recovered from her house in Ranipur, Khairpur. According to Dr Qadam Ali Jamro of GIMS, the body of Roshan Rajper, w/o Muharram Rajper, was brought to the hospital by her relatives.The police are waiting for the return of her husband who works in Islamabad, to carry out legal formalities of filing an FIR and conducting the post mortem. The police quoting Rajpar’s relatives said that the deceased had held a press conference a fortnight ago in which she accused Sarwar Memon and Peer Mashooq Shah of occupying her property. With multiple injuries on her head and face, she had told the media that she was allegedly thrashed by Jameel and Aftab Shah.

Rajpar had also complained that when she reported the issue to the SHO Ranipur Police Station, he did not entertain her complaint. She said she was running an NGO “Roshan Tarra Foundation” and had dedicated her property to the foundation.