Two held in child pornography case in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two individuals allegedly involved in child pornography, Geo News reported Wednesday.

Per the report, the two suspects were traced with the help of information provided by a United States-based organisation specialising in preventing violent crimes against children.

The information was relayed to Pakistan via Interpol, an international organisation that facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control.

The suspects — identified as Sultan and Ameen — were allegedly involved in uploading and disseminating hundreds of inappropriate videos of women and children on the web. The FIA’s cybercrime said that all the videos have been confiscated during a raid. The suspects have been taken into custody and two cases have been registered against them under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016.

In 2016, Pakistan had criminalised child pornography in a historic first, making the offence punishable with seven years in prison and a fine of Rs0.7 million. The new amendment, titled Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2015, also criminalised child trafficking within the country.