 
Thursday October 07, 2021
President accepts resignation of NAB deputy chairman

National
October 07, 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has accepted the resignation of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar.

The notification of acceptance of the resignation has been notified on Wednesday.

It is to be mentioned here that the Hussain Asghar has sent his resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi on October 4 from the post of NAB Deputy Chairman.

