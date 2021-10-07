President accepts resignation of NAB deputy chairman

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has accepted the resignation of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar.
The notification of acceptance of the resignation has been notified on Wednesday.
It is to be mentioned here that the Hussain Asghar has sent his resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi on October 4 from the post of NAB Deputy Chairman.
SUKKUR: The body of a social activist, Roshan Rajper, who had gone missing, has been recovered from her house in...
SUKKUR: A local jirga on Wednesday fined Rs20.2 million to the feuding Narejo and Bhutta clans in Khairpur, fighting...
SUKKUR: The Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, on Wednesday held the provincial...
PESHAWAR: The government has decided to relocate the bus station in Charsadda city to another location to reduce...
LAHORE: A judicial magistrate Wednesday indicted actor Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed in a last year case of...
PESHAWAR: The residents and the farmer community in Kheshgi Payan Union Council in Nowshera on Wednesday asked the...