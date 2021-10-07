‘Mohabbat Chor Di Maine’ starts today on Geo TV

KARACHI: Another new drama serial created under the banner of renowned Pakistani producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi's production house Seventh Sky Entertainment “Mohabbat Chor Di Maine” will start from today on Geo TV.

At the first glimpse of the drama, people looked anxious to see the story of this serial. The story of the serial revolves around a married girl, Komal, who has been influencing people due to her dark past and unjust behaviour and selfishness. For the bitter memories of the past, Komal enters a married life and then lives happily with her 7-year-old daughter. Her husband and father-in-law are also under her control, but her laughing world begins to collapse when she learns of her husband's alternative life. From here, things get trickier, and this is where the true story begins!

Will Komal be able to reshape her complicated life? Will she be able to overcome the loneliness she has created inside her? This whole story will be shown in this interesting serial. Written by Naila Ansari, the viewers will also see different characters in the story floating on the boat of love facing the waves of deception, grief and happiness. The play is directed by Shaqielle Khan. OST, composed with the magical voice, composition and music of Sahir Ali Baga, has also made a splash everywhere. The song of the drama is telling the pain of the heart-touching story of the serial.

The cast of the play includes Hajra Yameen, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Maryam Nafees, Sami Pasha, Tariq Jamil, Zainab Qayyum, Fareeha Jabeen, Farhan Malhi, Haris Waheed, Rushna Khan, Mohsin Ijaz and Manahel Naveed. The drama serial will be aired daily on Geo TV at 9pm.