Use of nuclear tech in food and agri research explained

PESHAWAR: The Nuclear Institute for Food and Agriculture (NIFA), Peshawar, arranged a two-week postgraduate training course on the use of nuclear and other techniques in food, agricultural research.

Over 40 participants, including scientists and professionals from research and development organizations, faculty members and students from different universities are attending the course.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Director, NIFA Dr Gul Sanat Shah, highlighted the role of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) in the field of food security and peaceful application of nuclear energy in the industrial and power sector of the country.

He explained the research programmes and remarkable scientific contributions of NIFA in the field of food and agriculture.

Dr Gul Zamin Khan, the principal scientist and course organizer, said that apart from NIFA own faculty members, guest speakers from renowned institutions of the country with high professional knowledge and sound research background would be called for lectures during the course.

Addressing the audience, chief guest Dr Muhammad Abdul Rauf, Director General, Agriculture Research, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, lauded the achievements of PAEC with reference to the significant contributions of NIFA in the development of high yielding crop varieties, soil management, crop protection, food preservation and value addition.

He said that NIFA has the edge of using nuclear/radiation technology in the field of Food & Agricultural and provincial agricultural research system has a wide array of conventional techniques in the said area of research. Hence, their linkage and cooperation will lead to a robust system in KP Agriculture.

The chief guest added that the Punjab Agricultural system has released 400 crop varieties having 2500 research scientists whereas KP agricultural system has evolved 300 improved crop varieties with 409 scientists.

Dr Gul Sanat Shah later presented NIFA souvenirs to the chief guest.