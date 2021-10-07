Maid found stabbed to death at former Sachal SHO’s house

An unidentified man stabbed a maid to death at former Sachal SHO Haroon Korai’s house in the jurisdiction of the Sachal police station on Wednesday.

The incident has taken place days after the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police arrested Korai, one of the most influential and controversial cops of the Karachi police, for kidnapping and killing a Pakistan Customs intelligence informer at the behest of the Chhalia (betel nut) mafia.

Police said that the maid’s murder took place at Korai’s house in Saadi Town. They said that the ex-SHO’s son had phoned the police helpline 15 and informed about the incident.

The victim was identified as 45-year-old Mughli, wife of Walo. She was taken to a nearby private hospital and then to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police said the deceased used to work as a maid at Korai’s house, adding that his son said in his initial statement that an unidentified man had entered the house and stabbed the woman to death, claiming that the suspect had also attempted to kill the family members.

However, said the son, they remained safe as they locked themselves inside the bedrooms. The suspect later escaped by jumping off from the balcony, he added.

Police said that they are investigating how the suspect managed to enter the house and what was his motive, adding that they will also get the footage recorded by the CCTV cameras installed at the house.

Korai, who had earlier been whisked away under mysterious circumstances, was termed a paid killer after the CTD disclosed his arrest on September 25.

He had been recently suspended from the post of Sachal SHO.

Besides being suspected of kidnapping and killing a Customs intelligence informer, the former SHO has several other inquiries pending against him.