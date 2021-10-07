LGH medics to treat dengue fever patients at Expo Centre

LAHORE : On directions of Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education, doctors and paramedics of Lahore General Hospital have taken over the responsibilities in the Dengue Field Hospital, Expo Centre set up by the Punjab government to provide timely treatment to the patients suffering from dengue fever.
Talking in this regard, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said that more than 50 employees of LGH would perform their duties in the dengue field at Expo Centre, including consultants, medical officers, nursing staff, lab technicians and paramedics.
Talking to media, he said that the war against dengue could not be won without raising public awareness.
LAHORE : The provincial and Lahore chapters of Pakistan Medical Association have demanded restoration of conduct of...
LAHORE : Jamiat Ulema Islam has termed the new presidential Ordinance amending NAB laws an attempt to cover up the...
LAHORE : Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department has ordered probe into a the credentials of an...
LAHORE : The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association has demanded the government consider productively the demands of...
LAHORE: IG Punjab issued transfer and posting orders of three police officers on Wednesday.Nasir Sial has been posted...
LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat has said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed for...