Man dies as rickshaw hits parked tractor-trolley

LAHORE : A 32-year-old man was killed in a road accident on Bedian Road here on Wednesday. A rickshaw rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley on the road. As a result, a man sitting in the rickshaw sustained injuries. He was taken to hospital where he died. The rickshaw did not have a headlight. Its driver could not see the tractor-trolley broken down on the road.

MAID COMMITS SUICIDE: A maid committed suicide after jumping from a rooftop in Data Darbar area. Anam worked in a house near Takiya Sardar Shah in Data Darbar area. She on the day of the incident jumped from rooftop of the house and got injuries. She was shifted to a nearby hospital where she died.

BODIES FOUND: A 50-year-old unidentified woman and a 50-year-old man were found dead in two different areas in the provincial capital. A passerby spotted body of the woman in Sundar and informed the police who shifted it to a nearby hospital. The second body was found on Bus Stop No 05 in Kahna.

ACCIDENTS: Around 10 people died and 1,107 were injured in 1,056 accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 672 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas 435 minor injured were treated on the spot.