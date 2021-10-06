Jiyalas to rule if polls held in fair manner, claims Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday said if fair and transparent elections are held, the party will form government in the Centre and all the provinces and the next prime minister and chief ministers will be jiyalas.

“The people of Kashmir have sent this message to the entire Pakistan in recent elections in Kashmir,” he said while addressing a public rally in Charhoi, Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) before by-election scheduled for 10 October where the PPP candidate is Chaudhry Amir Yasin.

Bilawal said PPP jiyalas have won wars against dictators and this puppet cannot stand against jiyalas who will defeat it once again. “I have travelled by road all over Sindh and South Punjab and witnessed that the jiyalas are ready to defeat these puppets and fulfil the mission of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto,” he said

He said that this puppet government in Azad Kashmir is busy hatching conspiracies against PPP so it has initiated a false case against Chaudhry Amir Yasin who is languishing in jail. “The jiyalas are competing in two by-elections against this puppet government and have won wars against dictators and this puppet does not stand a chance against jiyalas and will defeat the puppets once again,” he said.

“PPP will provide relief to the growers, labourers and students. We will give them relief eliminating poverty, unemployment and price-hike. There is only PPP which can withstand to provide relief to the people of Pakistan.