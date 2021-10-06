Sensitization workshop: Call to identify climate change hidden consequences

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority, KP, in collaboration with Islamic Relief Pakistan (IRP) organised a sensitization workshop on “Climate-Induced Migration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” at PDMA Headquarters in Peshawar.

Representatives from line departments, academia, PDMA and international non-government organizations were in attendance. Participants were informed that climate change appeared to be a macro driver leading to changes in the environment.

It may be seen as a threat multiplier that can worsen existing vulnerabilities, and in the future may lead to increased rural outmigration.

The identified extreme events include flash floods, Glacier Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), droughts, famines, water scarcity, deforestation, storms and conflicts as the main push factors for migration in KP. PDMA KP Director-General Sharif Hussain said climate change had many hard-hitting and obvious impacts like flooding and droughts.

He said disasters occur due to climate change and rising temperatures. For the last two decades, Pakistan has suffered from a series of natural disasters including floods, GLOFs, earthquakes, hurricanes, avalanches and droughts. The KP PDMA chief emphasized that it is time that we do our part to identify the subtle and hidden consequences of climate change.

If we are going to defeat climate change and address its impacts, we need to work together, he added.

He said that PDMA KP deals with disaster management, disaster risk reduction, preparedness and planning.

Director, Disaster Risk Management Zuhra Nigar said it is high time that we explore future potential challenges and start acting on them right now. It is our collective responsibility to protect those around us who are more vulnerable. She said and urged all stakeholders to take actions to materialize efforts in true spirit to cope with the expected impact of climate change.

She thanked Umair Hasan, Country Director Islamic Relief Pakistan, and his team for their support and congratulated the Islamic Relief and AWKUM University on producing a study on such a critical topic.

Umair Hassan said Islamic Relief Pakistan had taken multiple initiatives to counter the challenges that climate change imposes on Pakistan. We are currently implementing a nationwide campaign ‘Voices Organized for Climate Advocacy and Lobbying (VOCAL)” which carries the components of civil society strengthening and policy advocacy to bridge policy gaps, reinvigorate planning processes, rally for adequate budgeting, and transform the delivery paradigm of local governance from the perspective of climate change adaptation, he added.

The 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), which is to be held in Glasgow from 31 October-12 November 2021. He said the Islamic Relief Pakistan is also set to launch its important research study on “Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan” to reflect on the human cost of Climate change.