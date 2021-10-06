CS orders action over breach of dengue SOPs

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal Tuesday ordered the authorities concerned to take stern action over violation of dengue SOPs. He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat. The meeting reviewed the dengue situation and medical facilities for the patients. The chief secretary said that all departments were required to ensure implementation of the instructions regarding prevention of dengue. He also ordered for a timely response to the cases being reported from private hospitals and laboratories. He directed the health department to pay attention to the larviciding through micro plans in the districts which were at higher risk of the dengue outbreak. The secretaries of the health departments in a detailed briefing to the meeting said that 2,711 confirmed dengue patients and four deaths had been reported this year. After Lahore, dengue cases were also increasing in Rawalpindi and Sheikhupura.

25 die from corona: Around 25 patients died from corona in Punjab, including 11 in the City, while 401 new cases were reported in the province in last 24 hours. So far, the total number of cases has reached 433,688. Besides, 405,524 patients have recovered in the

whole province, bringing the total number of active cases to 15,457.