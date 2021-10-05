Two men, teenager die of electrocution

Three people died of electrocution in separate incidents in Karachi on Monday. According to the Zaman Town police, 28-year-old Shahzad, son of Abdul Bashar, suffered an electric shock from electricity supply wires lying on a road. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

Separately, 18-year-old Kashif died from electrocution in Khadim Solangi Goth near the SuperHighway. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. He was said to have received an electric shock when he was doing some work electrical work at his house. A 30-year-old man, Asif, died of electrocution while fixing a switch at his house in Malir’s Memon Goth. The body was taken to a nearby private hospital.

KE’s clarification

The K-Electric (KE) has said the unidentified man that died of electrocution in the SITE area on Sunday was a drug addict and he climbed up an electricity pole for stealing purposes.

Four people died of electrocution in separate mishaps the city on Sunday. An unidentified young man died of electrocution in a street near Valika Chowrangi in the SITE area. Quoting witnesses, police said the man suffered a fatal electric shock from a pole in the street. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and later shifted to a morgue for want of identification.

The power utility said in a press statement on Sunday that its teams visited the location to gather details and evidence as soon as the incident was reported. “As per the initial report, the victim was a drug addict and he climbed up the electricity pole for stealing purposes. He then fell from the pole while trying to steal from the power infrastructure. As per medical reports from the hospital, the victim died due to head injury because of falling from the height,” said the statement.

A 64-year-old man, identified as Aslam, son of Mehmood Hussain, died of electrocution at a house in Nasiri Goth within the limits of the Surjani Town police station. Police said the victim suffered electric shocks from a pumping machine at his house. A 27-year-old man, Yasin, son of Ahmed Khan, died of electrocution in Lyari. Police said the youth worked at a lathe machine shop in the Chakiwara area and died after he received electric shocks at the shop. He was a resident of Lyari.