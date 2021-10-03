Man dies of electrocution

A man was electrocuted to death in Baldia Town on Saturday.
He was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi where doctors pronounced him dead. The body was later handed over to his family.
The Mochko police said 32-year-old Tariq Khan, son of Feroz Khan, was a bus cleaner by profession. He was waiting for the bus when he received an electric shock from a pole.
Eleven more people have died due to Covid-19 and 691 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24...
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has suspended the membership of four key Sindh leaders, including its Karachi...
At a policy consultation held on itinerant workers’ right to citizenship documents, the Human Rights Commission of...
The Federal Investigation Agency’s Anti-Corruption Circle on Saturday announced the arrest of a money exchange...
The Sindh chapter of the Women Workers Alliance , a group working for the rights of working women, has demanded of the...
Paying respect to the legendary comedian Umer Sharif who passed away in Germany on Saturday, the Pakistan Peoples...