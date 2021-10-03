 
Sunday October 03, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Man dies of electrocution

Karachi
October 03, 2021

A man was electrocuted to death in Baldia Town on Saturday.

He was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi where doctors pronounced him dead. The body was later handed over to his family.

The Mochko police said 32-year-old Tariq Khan, son of Feroz Khan, was a bus cleaner by profession. He was waiting for the bus when he received an electric shock from a pole.

More From Karachi

More From Latest