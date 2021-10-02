Orphan achieves high marks while doing daily-wage job

PESHAWAR: Having his dreams high, the resourceless orphan kid Hilal Ahmad, who clinched a brilliant position in the secondary school certification examination by securing 1068 marks, is all committed to become a doctor to bring his family out of the extreme poverty and serve people of his area.

“I know, it requires huge hard work and resources to acquire admission in a medical institution and become a doctor. But I have trust in Allah, Who will help me get my dream true,” Hilal Ahmad told The News.

Having lost his father at the age of 4, Hilal and his two brothers got the responsibility of taking care of their family consisting of his widowed mother, four sisters and the three brothers themselves. Hilal Ahmad works at a tandoor after his school for just Rs120 a day to support his family. His elder brothers also do some petty daily-wage jobs.

Besides doing the hard labour, Hilal has great interest in his studies. Enrolled in Government Higher Secondary School Manga, Mardan, he has topped his school throughout his academic career, for which he was awarded medals, commendation certificates and small cash prizes on different occasions.

Hilal was all praise for his mother, siblings and teachers, who have played a role in his success. He wishes to focus attention on his studies and excel in his higher education classes. Poor enough, the committed Hilal doesn’t keep any expectations from anyone. He says Allah will make his journey easier.

His family lives in a two-marla rented house. However, the student is ambitious. Students like Hilal require greater support and attention from the quarters concerned. A little support can enable him to do wonders in his academic career and practical life ahead.