SHC directs JIT head to explain failure to recover missing MQM activist

The Sindh High Court has directed the head of a joint investigation team (JIT) to appear and explain the reason for not recovering a missing activist of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement since October 2016.

Hearing a petition against the enforced disappearance of MQM activist Mohammad Tahir Rehan, who was allegedly trained by the Indian spy agency Research & Analysis Wing, commonly known as RAW, the court expressed dissatisfaction over a report of the JIT with regard to its efforts for the recovery of the missing person.

Petitioner Najma submitted that an anti-terrorism court had acquitted her husband Tahir Rehan of charges of possession of an illegal weapon and he was released from the Central Jail Karachi on October 24, 2016, but he was later allegedly picked up again by personnel of law enforcement agencies.

She sought protection for and safe recovery of her spouse, and requested the court to direct the police and other law enforcement and security agencies to recover the detainee and produce him in court. The petitioner, however, submitted that the IG prisons or the SSP central prison should be held responsible, as the detainee was “abducted” from the jail premises.

The investigation officer submitted a progress report with regard to the recovery of the missing person. A federal law officer also filed a report on behalf of the ministry of interior denying the arrest or the detention of the MQM activist.

A division bench, comprising Justice Salahuddin Panhwar and Justice Adnanul Karim Memon, observed that matter had been pending since 2016, but the joint investigation team had failed to recover the missing man.

The court directed the JIT head to appear in person and explain the failure to find the missing person. It also directed the ministry of interior and the regional director of the National Database Registration Authority to depute their focal persons to assist it.

The Rangers counsel had earlier filed comments on the petition, denying the arrest or the detention of the missing person, adding that no soldier of the paramilitary force was deployed at the central prison.

Former Malir SSP Rao Anwar had claimed that the police had arrested Tahir Rehan along with Junaid Mama on April 30, 2016, saying that the suspects were affiliated with the MQM and had been trained in India. The police officer had claimed that the suspects had admitted to all the accusations and had expressed remorse over their actions.