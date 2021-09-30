France lops metre off Mont Blanc’s official height

Grenoble, France: French experts on Wednesday said they had measured Mont Blanc, the tallest mountain in western Europe, at almost a metre lower than its previous official height.
Geographical experts said that after an expedition in mid-September the mighty mountain in the heart of the French Alps was 4,807.81 metres (15,773.65 feet) high, lower than their last published estimate of 4,808.72 metres (15,776.64 feet) in 2017.
"Now it’s up to climatologists, glaciologists and other scientists to look at all the data collected and put forward all the theories to explain this phenomenon," they told a press conference in the town of Saint-Gervais-les-Bains, at the foot of Mont Blanc.
