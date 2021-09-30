Vaccination of children above 12 years being started

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a ceremony to induct 940 vehicles in the fleet of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) here on Wednesday. Present on the occasion were Secretary Local Government Noorul Amin Mengal, Chief Executive LWMC Ms Rafia Haider and other officials.

Noorul Amin Mengal and Ms Rafia Haider apprised the Health Minister of the details of these vehicles and their utility in Punjab. The vehicles include rickshaw trooper, tractor loader, chain arm roll, dumpers, mini dumpers, mechanical washers, mechanical sweepers and compacters.

The Health Minister said in order to resolve the problem of waste disposal and cleanliness in Lahore, the induction of these vehicles is a huge step forward. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is greatly focused on cleanliness of Lahore. The purpose of induction of these vehicles is to ensure cleanliness of Lahore and boost the performance of LWMC.

Speaking on vaccination, the Health Minister said the government is being wrongly criticised over vaccination. “So far we have vaccinated more than 48 million people in Punjab. The corona and Dengue situation is being thoroughly monitored and we are utilising optimal resources to control these viruses. We are now starting vaccination of children over 12 years of age group.

She said: “We are witnessing increase in Dengue cases due to stagnant water and rains. Lahore is proving dengue epicenter currently. Daily 10,000 homes are being inspected and all hotspots are kept under surveillance.” The MS and staff responsible for fake entry in Nawaz Sharif vaccination case has been suspended and further investigations are underway. The Nawaz Sharif vaccination fake entry case had possible link with discrediting our vaccination successes.

The entire world is appreciating the performance of Pakistan in vaccination. International media especially Economist recently appreciated Pakistan over vaccination progress, she said. The Health Minister said that the government is developing seven mother and child hospitals. She said the government has hired over 35,000 doctors. By December 2021, all families of Punjab will be given health cards. Special services are being given to people below poverty line. Dr Yasmin said it was court which had disqualified Nawaz Sharif. She added that she was the first to file petition against the former PM. She further said that Nawaz Sharif hid his assets from the nation and he lied to the nation. He lied that he was disqualified on Aqama. It was surprising why would a Prime Minister need an Aqama. Ishaq Dar had signed all documents of Hudabiya Paper Mills in 2020 and Shahbaz Sharif was guarantor of Nawaz Sharif. She said the Money Laundering case against Nawaz Sharif was deliberately shelved. All political parties agree on the corruption of Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was taken aboard then for obvious reasons. Shahbaz Sharif must tell was it our government that removed him. Where has gone the guarantee of Shahbaz Sharif he gave for his elder brother. Nawaz Sharif is ill because he cannot come to Pakistan otherwise he is ok. He must come back to give respect to vote. Respect to vote is given not from afar but by standing by your own people.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH) will be made a teaching institute. The PIMH is being fully revamped and it will be made an autonomous organization; she said this while presiding over a meeting to review the performance of PIMH and its upgradation at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Wednesday.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said over 1000 patients in the PIMH are being provided free treatment and diagnostic facilities. The shortage of staff including 26 male nurses shall be fulfilled. Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail gave briefing to the Health Minister on the upgradation of Institute of Mental Health.

Yasmin greets PKLI on 100 liver transplants: The Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute has successfully completed 100th liver transplant. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has congratulated the team of PKLI Dean Dr Faisal Dar on achieving the milestone. The minister said, “The PKLI has success ratio of 95 percent vis-à-vis transplantation. We are grateful to Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar as he had pivotal role in making it a successful institution. He has always supported us for the welfare of public. Today PKLI is recounted among great institutions of the world.” The government is taking all possible measures to make PKLI extremely institute and useful for common man, she stated.