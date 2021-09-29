Geo TV’s new drama serial ‘Banno’ being aired from today

KARACHI: A new drama serial 'Banno' based on the story of oppression is being launched on Pakistan's most popular entertainment channel 'Geo TV' from Wednesday.

Written by Tahir Nazir and Athar Ansari, the story has been created under the banner of "Seventh Sky Entertainment" by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi. The play will show how an accident can affect someone's life by snatching a canopy. How the attitudes of relationships change over time and eventually become unbearable. The drama serial was directed by Ali Akbar.

M Mujtaba's poetry has been adapted to the music of Sahir Ali Baga in the melodious voices of Aaima Baig and Sahir Ali Baga. The soundtrack of the serial is telling the viewers about the emotions of ‘Banno’ in this story of oppression. The cast includes Nimrah Khan, Sami Pasha, Hamira Bano, Furqan Qureshi, Farhan, Nawal Saeed, Maryam Noor, Rabia Noorin, Hashim Butt, Shajiruddin, Ayesha Gul, Mahmood Jafari, Yasir Aslam, Talia Jan and Saba. In view of the tradition of providing the best entertainment, the presentation of producers “Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi” will be aired daily at 7pm.