FIA initiates action against fake vaccine certificate providers

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Sanaullah Abbasi on Monday said action has been initiated against the individuals generating fake COVID vaccination certificates.Addressing a press conference, he said the step was taken as per guidelines of the NCOC and over 41 people have been arrested and FIRs have been registered.

He said people who got certificates from the accused are under probe by the FIA and the agency has called many of them and is calling others as well. He said their vaccination certificates have been cancelled and the FIA has been working with a complete tracking system to trace people who are committing crime that could lead to death. He said though the scale is small as more than 75 million doses have been administered so far.