Govt tapping foreign markets to boost SMEs: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi said on Monday the government was engaged in intensive trade diplomacy through free trade agreements and preferential trade agreements to tap new markets for encouraging and strengthening the small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Talking to a delegation of the Jhang chamber of small traders and small industry (JCST&SI) at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Alvi asserted that the conducive environment was being provided by the incumbent government to facilitate the business community for expanding economic and commercial activities in the country.

The president said that the government had introduced the reforms to improve the business climate of the country and attract foreign investment, adding, “The government is making concerted efforts to support the industrial sector as the cost of doing business is being reduced to help businessmen compete in the international markets.”

Alvi said that the government was encouraging the youth to establish their businesses and Rs100 billion had been allocated under the Kamyab Jawan Programme. He urged the chambers of commerce and industries to play their role in persuading the traders to pay taxes and support the governments’ endeavours for making the country’s economy documented.

The president appreciated the role of the Jhang Chamber for economic development of the country and assured the delegation of his support to help address their problems. On the occasion, President, Jhang chamber of small traders and small industry, Liaquat Ali Malik briefed the President Alvi about the role of JCST&SI in creating job opportunities and thanked the government for approving an industrial estate for the business community of Jhang.