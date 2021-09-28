PU uploads roll number slips

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has uploaded the roll number slips of regular, private and late college students for the examination of Associate Degree of Commerce Part-I & II and MA/MSc Part-I & II Annual Examination 2021 and Supplementary Examination 2020.

The candidates have been advised to download their roll number slips from university's website: www.pu.edu.pk. Regular students can collect their roll number slips from their colleges/departments. The exams are commencing from October 9, 2021.

holiday: Punjab University (PU) will remain closed on Tuesday (today) on account of Urs of Hazrat Ali Hajveri (RA). However, PU’s Gujranwala and Jhelum Campuses will remain open today.