Karbala martyrs Chehlum today

LAHORE:Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala will be observed with traditional religious solemnity and spirit on Tuesday (today) amidst strict security measures.

The government is expected to shut down the mobile phone service in selected areas which has become a regular feature of security arrangements to avert possible subversion at religious gatherings for the last two years. Various majalis and matam gatherings will be held in different city Imambargahs to commemorate the Karbala incident. While a number of Alam and Tazia processions will be taken out from different Imambargahs and march on their respective routes. The central Zuljinnah procession will be taken out from Haveli Alif Shah inside Delhi Gate in the morning and culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah in the night after passing through its traditional route. Its route included Masjid Wazir Khan, Rang Mehal, Pani Wala Talab, Sunehri Masjid, Tehsil Bazar, Novelty Chowk, Bhatti Gate and Karbala Gamay Shah. District administration has evolved special measures to ensure the security and facilitate thousands of mourners. In order to avoid the possible converging of participants of the Chehlum procession with thousands of devotees gathered at Data Darbar for the annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, the procession has been scheduled to reach its conclusion at the nearby Karbala Gamay Shah a little late after the Isha prayers.

After the culmination, a majlis will be held at Karbala Gamay Shah where different Zakereen will highlight the significance of Karbala incident and the philosophy of martyrdom. Thousands of policemen will be deployed at sensitive areas and at different Imambargahs, especially along the route of the central Zuljinnah procession.

Meanwhile, religious leaders, in wake of present border situation and any possible terror threat, have appealed to the mourners to participate in the main procession to be held on the Chehlum instead of taking out individual group processions (Mishi Caravans) to ensure peace in the City. They expressed these views during a meeting held at Capital City Police Headquarters conference room on Monday. The meeting was jointly presided by CCPO Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and Commissioner Lahore M Usman. The meeting was attended by Shia leaders, license holders and administration of main mourning procession of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain, including Agha Hussain Qazalbash, Chairman Azadari Council Punjab, Syed Khurram Abbas, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Syed Zahid Raza, Syed ul Husnain Jafri, Imran Pasha, Malik Yaqoob Awan, Syed Zawar Haider Shamsi and others.