42 more die of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 42 deaths during the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,238,668.The nationwide tally of fatalities jumped to 27,566 on Sunday. So far, 1,160,412 patients have recovered in the country.

Positivity rate of reported coronavirus cases on Sunday remained at 3.98 percent in the country. So far, 56,229,457 people have been partially vaccinated for coronavirus in the country. During the last 24 hours, 345,202 people were vaccinated for coronavirus. So far, 25,493,964 people have been fully vaccinated for coronavirus. According to the latest figures, by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,780 persons tested positive for COVID-19 during the past 24 hours.

The death rate from the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan is 2.2 percent. The number of recovered patients of coronavirus stands at 93.7 percent. During the last 24 hours, 3,090 coronavirus patients recovered in the country.

There are 4,199 critical coronavirus patients and 50,690 active cases in the country. Till now, 12,533 individuals have lost their lives to the disease in Punjab, 7,335 in Sindh, 5,498 in KP, 915 in Islamabad, 735 in Azad Kashmir, 346 in Balochistan and 184 in GB.