Fault in our stars

The meeting between the prime minister of India and the president of the US shows the US excitement for expanding trading relations with India. He is yet to acknowledge Pakistan’s role in assisting the evacuations of US troops from Afghanistan. The question is: why are Pakistan’s efforts not recognised by the US? It seems that the US has no economic interest in Pakistan. Pakistan’s government is running its economy on foreign loans, and since the US affects its IMF programme directly, it is obliged to listen to whatever the US says.

One should harbor no illusions that Pakistan said ‘absolutely not’ to the US and got away with it. The Blackcaps cancelled their tour over fake emails from India, and India managed to get away without repercussions. Why was it so easy for Pakistan to become a victim of India's propaganda? Our foreign and interior ministries need not be happy at proving that India was involved in threatening the New Zealand cricket team. This will never fix the problem. They need to ensure that this does not happen again, given how the international community choses to ignore India’s wrongdoings so easily.

Saman Amjad

Sheikhupura