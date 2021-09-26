Parties urged to give tickets to youth in LG polls

MANSEHRA: The district youth national assembly has passed a resolution demanding the political and religious parties to field a maximum number of youngsters without any discrimination of gender in the upcoming local government elections in the province.
“It is unfortunate that youngsters are not awarded tickets by the political and religious parties in the elections in Mansehra and rest of Hazara division and it is time for them to change that outdated notion,” Qazi Tiab Tanoli, the president of the assembly, told a session held with its convener Adil Zaman Tanoli in the chair here on Saturday.
The resolutions, demanding the political parties to field male and female youngsters in the upcoming LG elections was moved by Kamran Khan and Nasar Tanoli, were passed unanimously.
Qazi Tiab Tanoli said that youngsters could pull the country out of the current challenges if they were provided with opportunities.
He said that they would also hold sessions of the youth assembly in other parts of the province.
