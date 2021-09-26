Two DSPs among 20 traffic cops suspended

LAHORE: DIG Traffic Punjab Sohail Akhtar Sukhera, on public complaints and corruption charges, on Saturday

suspended and closed two DSPs and 18 sub-inspectors, head constables, constables and traffic wardens to the traffic police headquarters.

DIG Traffic Sohail Sukhera said that according to the directions of the inspector general of police Punjab, the process of issuing licences was being made completely transparent and more convenient for the citizens so that they could get the service delivery without any hassle.

Vigilance teams are paying surprise visits to the traffic licensing branches in different districts of the province to monitor the implementation of the SOPs, the DIG added.

The officers and officials who were removed from their posts included Bahawalnagar District Traffic Officer DSP Hassan Danial and DG Khan District Traffic Officer Imran Rashid, Reader to Multan CTO Umar Ishtiaq, Multan Licensing Branch Traffic Warden Abdul Rauf, Incharge Multan City Traffic Police License Branch Mehar Akhlaq Ahmed, Incharge Bahawalnagar License Branch M Ajmal, Multan Traffic Warden Tajammul Ahmed and Bahawalnagar Traffic Warden Waseem Tahir.

Similarly, three days ago, Rahimyar Khan Traffic Police Sub-Inspector Shakeel Ahmed, Sub-Inspector Hafiz Nooruddin, Head Constable M Tariq, Head Constable Abdul Razzaq Paras, Constable Imtiaz Ahmed Rahim, Constable Abdul Rehman, Constable Abdul Aziz Rahi, Constable Ehsan Ali, Constable Ayaz Ahmed and Constable Saleem Ahmed were suspended and closed to line. SSP Traffic Headquarters Dr Bushra has been appointed as the inquiry officer against the closed and suspended officers. DIG Traffic Sohail Akhtar Sukhera directed the vigilance teams to conduct surprise inspections in the licensing branches of different districts and send their inquiry reports and suggestions to traffic headquarters to eradicate corruption. He said that there was no place for officials in the Police Department and the black sheep would be expelled. He directed the chief traffic officers to expedite the surprise visits to the traffic licensing branches in their districts and ensure implementation of all the SOPs, including rotation policy.