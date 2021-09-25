Community water replenishment project for ICT launched

Islamabad: A community water stewardship project with the aim for groundwater replenishment of 343 million litres at local watersheds near their foods manufacturing plants by 2023 launched. The project launch was announced during the climate week with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between PepsiCo and WWF-Pakistan.

Under this partnership, with an invest of Rs160 million PepsiCo has pledged to replenish more water than the company uses in its foods operations through numerous initiatives including rainwater harvesting, floating treatment wetlands, and agricultural water-usage efficiency improvement. The signing of this MoU recognises that water conservation and replenishment is critical for tackling climate change-related water scarcity in Pakistan. The PepsiCo-WWF Pakistan collaboration on water stewardship is also consistent with PepsiCo’s global ambition for becoming net water-positive by 2030 in high water-risk sites.