‘NHU to reach out to the underprivileged’

The chancellor of Nazeer Hussain University (NHU) has vowed to ensure world class excellence in education and research at his varsity. In a statement issued on Thursday, Engineer Farhat Muhammad Khan said the NHU was committed to educating people in their chosen fields for developing their full intellectual and human potential.
“The academic programs provide them freedom to discover, create, test and lead. We resolve to provide a firm ground to build self-reliance and lifelong learning, rubbing shoulders with the advanced world of scientific developments.”
The chancellor said: “It is ready to face future challenges of a competitive world of knowledge by providing opportunities especially to the underprivileged to shape their intellectual and human potential. The NHU strives to make a positive societal change.”
