Arms dealer held for renting out weapons for TikTok videos

Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a man for allegedly providing weapons to TikTokers for shooting videos.
The suspect, Salman, was arrested during a raid conducted by the Mominabad police in Orangi Town. According to SSP District West Suhai Aziz, the police took action after several TikTokers were seen shooting videos with weapons.
The police first took the TikTokers into custody, who told the police that they rented out weapons for shooting videos. On their pointation, the police carried out a raid and arrested Salman, and an arms dealer.
During the initial course of interrogation, he admitted his involvement in renting out weapons to TikTokers for making videos. He also confessed that he had sold and rented out weapons to criminals.
Demanding of the Sindh government to declare the mangrove forests on Buddu and Bundal islands protected to prevent an...
Sindh Minister for Local Government and Public Health Engineering Department Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said on Thursday...
The chancellor of Nazeer Hussain University has vowed to ensure world class excellence in education and research at...
The Sindh High Court on Friday set aside the death sentence of a man in a murder case and ordered his release if he...
Leading cardiologists and other health experts have urged the federal and provincial governments to immediately launch...
Out of 162,000 candidates who appeared in the teachers’ recruitment test conducted in Sindh earlier this month, only...