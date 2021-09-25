Man throws acid on estranged wife in fourth acid attack incident in two months

In yet another incident within a span of two months, a man threw acid on his wife in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of Karachi and went into hiding. This was the fourth incident of acid attack in two months in Karachi.

Police said the terrible incident took place near Kamran Chowrangi in Gulistan-e-Jauhar where the suspect threw acid on his wife before fleeing. The woman was immediately taken to a private hospital in the area for medical treatment.

Upon receiving the information, police reached the hospital and recorded the victim’s statement. The 23-year-old woman lived in Qalandarabad Block 10 in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. “I work as a maid. When I was on my work, my husband came on a motorcycle and escaped after throwing acid on me,” she told the police. She added that two friends of her husband

wearing helmets also accompanied him when he attacked her.

The woman who sustained acid injuries on her arms and back informed the police that she had already filed an application for divorce as her husband was a drug addict who often forced her to do illicit activities.

“My husband is also already married with someone else,” she explained. “I want divorce from him and strict legal action.” Police have registered a case and investigations are under way.

This was the second incident of acid attack in the city this month as earlier on September 2, a man threw acid on his wife in Qayyumabad. The victim, a mother of three children, was admitted to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital, Karachi, with critical injuries.

Police later arrested her husband, Sajid Riaz, who was also a drug addict. The victim was a working woman and raising three children. At the time of the attack, she was disgruntled with her husband and staying at her mother's house where her husband threw acid on her.

Also in August this year, a man was arrested in Baldia Town for allegedly attacking his ‘former’ wife with acid. Also in August, a woman was arrested in New Karachi for throwing acid on her former husband.

The victim of the Baldia Town incident was identified as Ramsha. The Saeedabad police said she suffered burn injuries and was admitted to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital. In her statement before the police, the victim said that as she left her home in Baldia Town, her former husband Syed Zeeshan threw acid on her and fled the scene.

In their statements to the police, the woman maintained that they had been separated but the suspect claimed that he had not divorced her. Instead, he said that he was trying to reconcile with her.

The victim, according to the police, used to make TikTok videos, which reportedly damaged the couple's relationship. In the New Karachi incident, the arrested woman was identified as Shabana Kaushar who lived in Liaquatabad.

She allegedly attacked her former husband Mohammad Usman with acid at his home on August 19.

SHO Mohammed Nadeem said the couple had separated but the suspect was insisting that her former husband marry her again after performing the practice of ‘Halala’. As the man was reluctant to that idea, the woman threw acid on him, the officer added.