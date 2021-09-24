Nawaz’s vaccination news a joke by NCOC: PML-N

LAHORE: PMLN Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari termed the news of vaccination of Nawaz Sharif by NCOC a joke of the present government.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, she said that a new spectacle and a new joke was heard in this government’s tenure every day. The PML-N leader said, “Today's joke is that Mian Nawaz Sharif has been vaccinated at Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital in Lahore.

The data has been uploaded on the NCOC website. How did Nawaz Sharif's ID card details, which is already blocked by this government, were uploaded in the NCOC’s system? If such thing can happen with the ID card of Nawaz Sharif, what could not be done with the ordinary citizen of Pakistan,” Azma said.

She said this would give the world an impression that don’t believe in Pakistan's corona statistics and many international organisations as well as the countries might also raise questions about authenticity of vaccination of citizens. “That is why England put us on thered list. The vaccine theft incidents occurred in the past were not put on record,” she said, adding the nation was only getting bad things from the present government.

This government of Pakistan and especially of the Punjab government will have to give the answer, she stated and demanded an immediate investigation into this incident. She concluded that the details of what the world thought of the NCOC’s record would come in the next few days.