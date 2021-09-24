Woman dies of electrocution

HARIPUR: A married woman was found dead in her home in the urban limits, police and family sources said on Thursday.

Officials of City Police Station quoted Siraj Khan of Muhallah Babu as saying that his wife Attiya Bibi, 35, was busy washing clothes when suffered severe electric shock and died before shifting to the hospital.

While the woman’s father, Abdul Majeed Afridi, a retired police officer, questioned the claim of his son-in-law, adding that his daughter was married to Siraj some 15 years back but was unhappy due to mistreatment by her in-laws.

The retired officer expressed her apprehension that Attiya was electrocuted to death by her husband, his mother and brother. The police started an investigation into the complaint after the autopsy of the woman’s body.