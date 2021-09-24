Court takes notice of food wastage

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought explanation from director general PFA over wastage of food in different public and private ceremonies and throwing it in drains. The court issued this order while hearing petitions seeking directions to save clean water and clean the environment from pollution. The court expressed satisfaction over the repost of Judicial Commission headed by Justice (retd) Ali Akbar Qureshi. The focal person Syed Kamal Hassan presented the report and stated that 305 factories have been directed to control environmental pollution and install anti-pollution control devices. Factories have been directed to get their devices tested from the prescribed laboratories on monthly basis and to install CCTV cameras. Instructions have been issued to all factory units to implement orders within seven days. Secretary Environment has been directed to submit Smog Action Plan 2021 within seven days. Reference to fitness certificate to vehicles, the report further said that the department has been directed to be more proactive in issuing fitness certificates to commercial vehicles.