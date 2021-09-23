PM to cricketers: ‘Vent your anger by playing attacking game without fear’

The prime minister was speaking to the national cricket team members who called on him at the PM House.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday stressed on the World Cup T20 team to give vent to their aggression on the cricket field by playing attacking game without fear of losing, declaring that those taking challenges head on achieve the ultimate glory.

“It is the aggressive brand of cricket that holds key to success. Never shy of showing your aggression without fear of losing and doing badly. Once you come out all guns blazing, you achieve your goals. Teams gripped by fear never emerge on the winning side,” he said.

Imran Khan said he had introduced attacking cricket during his heydays. “Pakistan went on to win the 1992 World Cup in the toughest of conditions, showing absolute confidence and determination. That spirit and resolve is required to make the difference in the World Cup T20 starting in Dubai in one month's time.”

Imran Khan directed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja (also present on the occasion) to make players believe in their qualities. “Help improve their willpower so that in toughest of situations, they come up head high by showing strong nerves and will to fight till the end,” he said.

The prime minister said all Muslims should follow the footsteps of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him). “The Holy Prophet (PBUH) should be our role model. He has shown us how to get ready to take on the toughest of challenges. Muslims proved at the Ghazva-e-Badr where just 313 followers of Nabi Pak defeated many times larger force.”

Imran Khan also shared his cricketing experience and some professional tips. He stressed on the cricketers to play for honour and dignity. “You must play for honour and respect as greed for money has never helped anyone achieve the ultimate goal,” he said.

The prime minister was introduced to each of 15 members plus three touring reserves already named for the World Cup. Addressing captain Babar Azam, the prime minister said that he has all the guts to become the best Asian batsman.

“You have already proved that with your exemplary technique and stroke-making ability. The only thing you need is stronger will power and confidence to outshine all others around you,” he said.

Imran Khan, the 1992 World Cup winning team captain, hoped that cricketers would live up to the nation’s expectations. “You are ambassadors of the country. The whole nation would be looking at you and you have all the ingredients to live up to their expectations by showing aggression, courage and steadfastness on the field.”

Senator Faisal Javed and PM’s Special Assistant Shahbaz Gill were also present during players' meeting with the prime minister. Meanwhile, briefing the media after the meeting, Senator Faisal Javed said that the premier motivated the team for the World Cup. He said that Imran Khan advised the team to not enter the ground with the fear of losing.

“Imran Khan told the team that they have to break the idol of money and fear,” Faisal said. Moreover, Shahbaz Gill said that the prime minister guided the team to play the game for the country instead of playing it for self-interest.

He said that Imran Khan stressed the need for unity in the team and bringing about improvements in fielding. “Imran Khan told the team to leave the aspects of honour and humiliation to the Almighty and perform well on the ground,” Gill said.